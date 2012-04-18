NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street's largest gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel gave investors a reason to take profits.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 82.79 points, or 0.63 percent, to end unofficially at 13,032.75. The S&P 500 Index dropped 5.64 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,385.14. The Nasdaq Composite lost 11.37 points, or 0.37 percent, to close unofficially at 3,031.45.