NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor market data showed more signs of weakness while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker discouraged investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 68.73 points, or 0.53 percent, to end unofficially at 12,964.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 8.22 points, or 0.59 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,376.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 23.89 points, or 0.79 percent, to close unofficially at 3,007.56.