NEW YORK, April 30 The S&P 500 posted its first monthly decline since November on Monday, as stocks slipped on signs the U.S. economy may be slowing and a recession in Spain highlighted the risks in the euro zone.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 15.14 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,213.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.51 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,397.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.84 points, or 0.74 percent, at 3,046.36.