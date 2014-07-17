NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day percentage drop since April 10 on news that a Malaysian Airlines passenger jet crashed near the Ukraine-Russia border.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 161.39 points or 0.94 percent, to end unofficially at 16,976.81. The S&P 500 lost 23.45 points or 1.18 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,958.12. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 62.52 points or 1.41 percent, to close unofficially at 4,363.45.

(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)