NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday as rising bond yields fueled debate over how soon the Federal Reserve may begin trimming its stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.43 points or 0.21 percent, to end unofficially at 15,750.67. The S&P 500 lost 4.20 points or 0.24 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,767.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index added just 0.131 of a point or 0 percent, to close unofficially at 3,919.92.