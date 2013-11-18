NEW YORK Nov 18 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Monday, led by losses in Apple and other technology names and following cautious comments on equities by Carl Icahn late in the session.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.38 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,976.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.63 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,791.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 36.90 points, or 0.93 percent, at 3,949.07.