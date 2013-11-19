NEW YORK Nov 19 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 retreating from milestone levels, led by a slide in Best Buy after a disappointing outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 9.12 points, or 0.06 percent, to end unofficially at 15,966.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3.67 points, or 0.20 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,787.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 17.51 points, or 0.44 percent, to close unofficially at 3,931.55.

The Dow's loss was limited by Home Depot, which rose 0.9 percent to $80.38 after its stronger-than-expected earnings.