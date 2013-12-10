BRIEF-Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises appoints Rajendra Khannaas CFO
* Says P K Goyal has ceased to be chief financial officer of company
NEW YORK Dec 10 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, a day after a record close on the S&P 500, with traders looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting in the absence of market-moving economic data.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 52.27 points or 0.33 percent, to 15,973.26, the S&P 500 lost 5.74 points or 0.32 percent, to 1,802.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.261 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,060.49.
* RBI accepts 2 bids for 29.96 billion rupees out of 56 bids for 70.27 billion rupees received at 2051 bond sale
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------