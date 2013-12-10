NEW YORK Dec 10 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, a day after a record close on the S&P 500, with traders looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting in the absence of market-moving economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 52.27 points or 0.33 percent, to 15,973.26, the S&P 500 lost 5.74 points or 0.32 percent, to 1,802.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.261 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,060.49.