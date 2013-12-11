NEW YORK Dec 11 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday in broad-based selling as traders locked in recent gains after a provisional budget deal out of Washington removed one of the near-term reasons for the Federal Reserve to continue its current pace of economic stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 129.60 points, or 0.81 percent, to end unofficially at 15,843.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 20.40 points, or 1.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,782.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 56.68 points, or 1.40 percent, to close unofficially at 4,003.81.