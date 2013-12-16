US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors parse bank earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK Dec 16 U.S. stocks rose on Monday after closing Friday their worst week since August as upbeat economic data and large deals boosted optimism ahead of a key Federal Reserve decision later in the week.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 129.59 points or 0.82 percent, to 15,884.95, the S&P 500 gained 11.23 points or 0.63 percent, to 1,786.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.542 points or 0.71 percent, to 4,029.518.
