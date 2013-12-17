NEW YORK Dec 17 U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets before the results of a Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting, which could help answer when the central bank will begin trimming its stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.99 points or 0.06 percent, to 15,874.58, the S&P 500 lost 5.52 points or 0.31 percent, to 1,781.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.854 points or 0.15 percent, to 4,023.663.