BRIEF-IL&FS Engineering Services JV gets LoA worth 1.75 bln rupees
March 29 IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co Ltd:
NEW YORK Dec 17 U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets before the results of a Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting, which could help answer when the central bank will begin trimming its stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.99 points or 0.06 percent, to 15,874.58, the S&P 500 lost 5.52 points or 0.31 percent, to 1,781.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.854 points or 0.15 percent, to 4,023.663.
March 29 IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co Ltd:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 5.8189 percent versus 5.8602 percent last week
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Mar 27) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% ----------------------------------------