Dec 27 U.S. stock indexes closed mostly flat on Friday, with some key technology companies eroding recent gains after investors took a break from a rally that has pushed stocks to all-time highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.47 points or 0.01 percent, to finish unofficially at 16,478.41. The S&P 500 dipped just 0.62 or a point, or 0.03 percent, to close unofficially at 1,841.40. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.586 points or 0.25 percent, to end unofficially at 4,156.594.

For the week, the Dow unofficially rose 1.6 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 1.3 percent.