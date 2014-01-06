NEW YORK Jan 6 U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday after a mixed batch of economic reports, which showed a slowdown in growth in the U.S. services sector and a rebound in new orders for factory goods.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 44.89 points or 0.27 percent, to end unofficially at 16,425.10. The S&P 500 lost 4.60 points or 0.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,826.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.226 points or 0.44 percent, to close unofficially at 4,113.681.