US STOCKS-Wall St flirts with record highs; tax plan in focus
NEW YORK Jan 14 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, erasing much of the previous session's steep drop, as a strong December retail sales reading eased concerns about a slowdown in earnings and the economy.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 115.47 points or 0.71 percent, to 16,373.41, the S&P 500 gained 19.55 points or 1.07 percent, to 1,838.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.712 points or 1.69 percent, to 4,183.016.
