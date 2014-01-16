GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb, euro surrenders gains as French election jitters return
* Euro falls back from three-week high amid French election fears
NEW YORK Jan 16 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index retreating from the previous session's record high after earnings from Goldman Sachs and other banks disappointed.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.93 points, or 0.39 percent, to end unofficially at 16,417.01. The S&P 500 lost 2.49 points, or 0.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,845.89. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 3.81 points, or 0.09 percent, to close unofficially at 4,218.69.
* Euro falls back from three-week high amid French election fears
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7.2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11.3 pct