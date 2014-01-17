NEW YORK Jan 17 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Friday, led by losses in Intel and General Electric after disappointing results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.55 points, or 0.25 percent, to end unofficially at 16,458.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 7.19 points, or 0.39 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,838.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 21.11 points, or 0.50 percent, to close unofficially at 4,197.58.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.5 percent.