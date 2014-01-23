UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 21

April 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * DIAGEO: Alcoholic drinks giant Diageo plans to cut roughly 100 jobs in Scotland, at a time when Britain's workforce is facing uncertainty over the nation's impending exit from the European Union. * SHELL: Canada's federal government wants to delay the implementation of its new methane regulations by up to three years to 2020 and expects to fully implement it