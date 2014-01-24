NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. stocks dropped for a second day on Friday and the S&P 500 posted its worst week since June 2012 as a selloff in emerging market assets fed through to wholesale pullbacks in equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 318.24 points, or 1.96 percent, at 15,879.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 38.15 points, or 2.09 percent, at 1,790.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 90.70 points, or 2.15 percent, at 4,128.17.