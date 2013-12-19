NEW YORK Dec 19 The Dow ended Thursday's
session at an all-time high - its second record close in a row -
while the S&P 500 dipped as investors paused after a rally in
the previous session.
The Nasdaq slipped, pulled lower by tech shares. A rally in
Oracle Corp, which jumped following its results, helped
limit the Nasdaq's loss.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.11 points or
0.07 percent, to close unofficially at 16,179.08, a record high.
The S&P 500 inched down 1.05 points or 0.06 percent, to
finish unofficially at 1,809.60. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 11.93 points or 0.29 percent, to end unofficially at
4,058.135.