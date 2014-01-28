NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, rebounding after the S&P 500's three-day slide as investors turned their focus to the Federal Reserve's next move on stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.68 points, or 0.57 percent, to end unofficially at 15,928.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 10.94 points, or 0.61 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,792.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 14.35 points, or 0.35 percent, to close unofficially at 4,097.96.