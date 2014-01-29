NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. stocks dropped more than 1
percent on Wednesday, hitting session lows after the Federal
Reserve stuck with its plan to scale back stimulus even in the
midst of emerging market turmoil.
The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 189.71
points, or 1.19 percent, to end unofficially at 15,738.85. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 18.30 points, or 1.02
percent, to finish unofficially at 1,774.20. The Nasdaq
Composite Index fell 46.53 points, or 1.14 percent, to
close unofficially at 4,051.43.