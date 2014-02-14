NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. stocks rose on Friday,
with major indexes notching a second straight week of gains as
investors were once again willing to overlook some soft economic
data stemming from bad weather.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 126.73 points
or 0.79 percent, to end unofficially at 16,154.32. The S&P 500
gained 8.78 points or 0.48 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,838.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added
3.354 points or 0.08 percent, to close unofficially at
4,244.025.
For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 rose 2.3 percent each and
the Nasdaq added 2.9 percent.