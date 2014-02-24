NEW YORK Feb 24 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 ending less than a point away from a record closing high, helped by gains in health insurers and optimism over merger activity.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 103.84 points or 0.64 percent, to end unofficially at 16,207.14. The S&P 500 gained 11.36 points or 0.62 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,847.61. The Nasdaq Composite added 29.558 points or 0.69 percent, to close unofficially at 4,292.968.