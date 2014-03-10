BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. stocks dipped on Monday, weighed by soft data out of China and Boeing's latest production setback.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.84 points or 0.21 percent, to 16,418.88, the S&P 500 lost 0.85 points or 0.05 percent, to 1,877.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.775 points or 0.04 percent, to 4,334.448.
Merger and acquisition announcements, as well as company-specific news including on Facebook and Alexion Pharma, kept the S&P and Nasdaq almost unchanged.
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)