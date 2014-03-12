NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday amid signs of progress in diplomatic attempts to ease tensions in Ukraine and as investors shrugged off concern over weakness in the Chinese economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.49 points or 0.07 percent, to 16,339.76, the S&P 500 gained 0.53 points or 0.03 percent, to 1,868.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.144 points or 0.37 percent, to 4,323.332.