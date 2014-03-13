NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst day since early February, on rising tension between Ukraine and Russia and concerns about a slowdown in China.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 230 points or 1.41 percent, to 16,110.08, the S&P 500 lost 21.8 points or 1.17 percent, to 1,846.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 62.912 points or 1.46 percent, to 4,260.42.