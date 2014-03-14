NEW YORK, March 14 Wall Street ended lower in a volatile session on Friday, with all three major indexes posting a weekly decline, as concerns grew about tensions between Ukraine and Russia ahead of a referendum in Crimea this weekend.

According to the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.29 points or 0.27 percent, to 16,065.6, the S&P 500 lost 5.21 points or 0.28 percent, to 1,841.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.023 points or 0.35 percent, to 4,245.396.

For the week the Dow fell 2.35 percent, the S&P dropped 1.97 percent and the Nasdaq lost 2.1 percent.