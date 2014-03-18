NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. stocks climbed for a
second straight session on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 came within
several points of its record after comments from Russian
President Vladimir Putin calmed worries that tensions over
Ukraine could escalate.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 88.97 points or 0.55 percent, to end
unofficially at 16,336.19. The S&P 500 gained 13.42
points or 0.72 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,872.25 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 53.364 points or 1.25
percent, to close unofficially at 4,333.313.