NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, after a batch of economic data pointed to an improving economy and investors reassessed comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen that fueled speculation of an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the central bank.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 108.88 points or 0.67 percent, to end unofficially at 16,331.05. The S&P 500 gained 11.24 points or 0.60 percent, to 1,872.01. The Nasdaq Composite added 11.684 points or 0.27 percent, to 4,319.286. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)