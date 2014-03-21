US STOCKS-Wall St surges, Nasdaq hits record on French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday, as investors booked profits in momentum names heading into the weekend, wiping out early gains that had pushed the S&P 500 to an intraday record high.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.59 points or 0.20 percent, to end unofficially at 16,298.46. The S&P 500 slipped 5.75 points or 0.31 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,866.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.498 points or 0.98 percent, to close unofficially at 4,276.788. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
April 24 The Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Monday, with other indexes also surging, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French election.