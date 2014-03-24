BRIEF-HIL March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 58.6 million rupees versus profit 44.9 million rupees year ago
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with some of the market's recent best performers like technology and biotech shares leading the way down.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.08 points or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 16,276.69. The S&P 500 dropped 9.08 points or 0.49 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,857.44. The Nasdaq Composite slid 50.403 points or 1.18 percent, to close unofficially at 4,226.385. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* March quarter net profit 58.6 million rupees versus profit 44.9 million rupees year ago
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.44 billion rupees; total income from operations was 29.30 billion rupees