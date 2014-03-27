NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, led by bank shares after a steep drop in Citigroup shares a day after the Federal Reserve rejected Citi's capital plan. Technology shares also helped lead the selloff.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.76 points or 0.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 16,264.23. The S&P 500 lost 3.52 points or 0.19 percent, to close unofficially at 1,849.04. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.35 points or 0.54 percent, to end unofficially at 4,151.23. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)