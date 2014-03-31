NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. stocks rose on Monday,
with the S&P 500 ending both March and the first quarter of 2014
with gains, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen calmed
concerns about a rate hike coming earlier than expected.
On Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
134.60 points, or 0.82 percent, to end unofficially at
16,457.66; the S&P 500 added 14.72 points, or 0.79
percent, to finish unofficially at 1,872.34, and the Nasdaq
Composite gained 43.24 points, or 1.04 percent, to close
unofficially at 4,198.99.
For March, the Dow rose 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 gained
0.7 percent, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5 percent.
For the first quarter, the Dow fell 0.7 percent, while the
S&P 500 climbed 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)