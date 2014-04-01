US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
NEW YORK, April 1 The S&P 500 closed at a record on Tuesday as positive manufacturing data indicated economic growth was gaining traction after a harsh winter.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 73.92 points, or 0.45 percent, to 16,531.58. The S&P 500 added 13.06 points, or 0.70 percent, to 1,885.40. The Nasdaq Composite gained 69.05 points, or 1.64 percent, to 4,268.04. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)