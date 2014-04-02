NEW YORK, April 2 The S&P 500 closed at another record high on Wednesday as private-sector labor market data suggested that the economy was slowly building momentum after a winter-related pullback earlier in the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.39 points, or 0.24 percent, to end unofficially at 16,573. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.38 points, or 0.29 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,890.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.42 points, or 0.20 percent, to close unofficially at 4,276.46. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)