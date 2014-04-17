NEW YORK, April 17 The major U.S. stock indexes
ended a holiday-shortened week with mostly gains on Thursday,
giving the S&P 500 its biggest weekly advance since July as
Morgan Stanley and General Electric rallied after
strong results.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 16.31 points or 0.10 percent, to end
unofficially at 16,408.54. The S&P 500 gained 2.54 points
or 0.14 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,864.85. The Nasdaq
Composite added 9.291 points or 0.23 percent, to close
unofficially at 4,095.516.
For the week, the S&P 500 climbed 2.7 percent, its largest
weekly percentage gain since July. The Dow and the Nasdaq each
advanced 2.4 percent for the week, based on the unofficial
closing figures.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)