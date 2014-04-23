BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stocks dipped on Wednesday to snap a six-session winning streak as gains in Boeing and Gilead were offset by slides in AT&T and the wider biotech sector.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.72 points or 0.08 percent, to end unofficially at 16,501.65. The S&P 500 dropped 4.16 points or 0.22 percent, to 1,875.39. The Nasdaq Composite declined 34.491 points or 0.83 percent, to 4,126.967. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
