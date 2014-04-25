NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, pulled lower by a decline in consumer discretionary stocks, as bellwether names Amazon.com and Ford Motor fell in the wake of their quarterly earnings.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 140.19 points or 0.85 percent, to end unofficially at 16,361.46. The S&P 500 slipped 15.21 points or 0.81 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,863.40. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.777 points or 1.75 percent, to 4,075.561.

For the week, the Dow slipped about 0.3 percent, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq dropped about 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)