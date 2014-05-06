US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat, IBM pulls Dow lower
* U.S. economy shows only modest signs of inflation pressure -Fed
NEW YORK May 6 U.S. stocks fell broadly on Tuesday, with AIG weighing on financial shares after disappointing earnings while as a slide in Twitter took down names in the technology and Internet space.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 128.76 points, or 0.78 percent, at 16,401.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 16.83 points, or 0.89 percent, at 1,867.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 57.30 points, or 1.38 percent, at 4,080.76. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* U.S. economy shows only modest signs of inflation pressure -Fed
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to early afternoon)