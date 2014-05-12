US STOCKS-Wall St dips on Trump protectionism, Qualcomm drag
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)
NEW YORK May 12 The Dow and the S&P 500 ended at record highs on Monday while the Nasdaq rallied as shares of Internet and biotech shares advanced.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 112.13 points or 0.68 percent, to end unofficially at 16,695.47. The S&P 500 gained 18.17 points or 0.97 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,896.65. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 71.99 points or 1.77 percent, to close unofficially at 4,143.859. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.