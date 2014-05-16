NEW YORK May 16 U.S. stocks closed higher on
Friday in a late rebound as small-cap names edged up after
recent weakness and consumer discretionary shares rose.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 44.50 points or 0.27 percent, to end
unofficially at 16,491.31. The S&P 500 gained 7.01 points
or 0.37 percent, to close unofficially at 1,877.86. The Nasdaq
Composite added 21.30 points or 0.52 percent, to finish
unofficially at 4,090.59.
For the week, the Dow slipped 0.6 percent and the S&P 500
dipped 0.03 percent, while the Nasdaq gained 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)