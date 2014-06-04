NEW YORK, June 4 The S&P 500 ended at a record for the fourth time in five sessions on Wednesday, led by gains in the technology sector, as investors brushed off weaker-than-expected labor market data and focused on an acceleration in services-sector growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.13 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,737.47; the S&P 500 gained 3.62 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,927.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.56 points or 0.41 percent, to 4,251.64. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)