NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday, with the Dow eking out a record closing high while the S&P 500 utilities sector index fell as 10-year Treasury bond yields hit their highest level in a month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.82 points or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 16,945.92. The S&P 500 dipped just 0.48 of a point or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,950.79. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.75 points or 0.04 percent, to close unofficially at 4,338.00. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)