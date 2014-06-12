US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as concerns escalated about Iraq and after disappointing economic data on consumers and the labor market.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 110.01 points or 0.65 percent, to end unofficially at 16,733.87. The S&P 500 lost 13.81 points or 0.71 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,930.09. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.30 points or 0.79 percent, to close unofficially at 4,297.63. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss