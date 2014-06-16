NEW YORK, June 16 U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Monday, supported by a flurry of merger news, but gains were limited as investors kept a close watch on rising oil prices caused by turmoil in Iraq.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.27 points or 0.03 percent, to end unofficially at 16,781.01. The S&P 500 gained 1.62 points or 0.08 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,937.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.45 points or 0.24 percent, to close unofficially at 4,321.11. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)