NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as
early enthusiasm from economic data faded and concerns about the
conflict in Iraq prompted investors to book profits after the
most recent rally.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 119.13 points or 0.70 percent, to end
unofficially at 16,818.13. The S&P 500 lost 12.63 points
or 0.64 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,950.01. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 18.32 points or 0.42 percent, to close
unofficially at 4,350.36.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)