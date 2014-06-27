NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stocks ended higher on
Friday, led by gains in technology shares, but DuPont's downbeat
second-quarter and full year forecasts kept a lid on gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.71 points or
0.03 percent, to end unofficially at 16,851.84. The S&P 500
gained 3.74 points or 0.19 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,960.96. The Nasdaq Composite advanced
18.88 points or 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 4,397.93.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.6 percent and the S&P 500
dipped 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq added 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)