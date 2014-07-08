NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. stocks fell in a broad
selloff on Tuesday, dropping for a second straight session as
investors exercised caution ahead of the start of earnings
season.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 117.59 points or 0.69 percent, to finish
unofficially at 16,906.62. The S&P 500 slid 13.88 points
or 0.70 percent, to close unofficially at 1,963.77. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 60.07 points or 1.35 percent, to
finish unofficially at 4,391.46.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)