NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday,
rebounding from a sharp two-day decline, after minutes from the
Federal Reserve's June meeting showed the central bank has
started to detail how it will end its loose monetary policy.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 78.99 points or 0.47 percent, to end
unofficially at 16,985.61. The S&P 500 gained 9.12 points
or 0.46 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,972.83. The Nasdaq
Composite added 27.57 points or 0.63 percent, to close
unofficially at 4,419.03.
