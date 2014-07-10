BRIEF-Coromandel International consol March-qtr profit up about 56 pct
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 1.22 billion rupees
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as concerns about the financial health of Portugal's top listed bank gave investors a reason to cash in recent gains.
Despite that, equities ended well off their lows of the day. The S&P 500 fell as much as 1 percent at one point before sharply rebounding, though it closed under its 14-day moving average.
Based on the latest data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 70.54 points or 0.42 percent, to end unofficially at 16,915.07. The S&P 500 lost 8.15 points or 0.41 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,964.68. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.83 points or 0.52 percent, to close unofficially at 4,396.20. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 1.22 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees versus 985.4 million rupees year ago